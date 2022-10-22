FAO proposes changes in agri-food systems | News

Report This Content

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) revealed that through its next publication entitled Perspectives of technologies and innovation in agri-food systems, it proposes changes in agri-food systems.

FAO highlighted that this new product is designed to lay the foundations for science-based policy dialogue and decisions, especially related to investments.

“FAO is currently focused on transforming our agri-food systems to make them more efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable for better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life, leaving no one behind, such as it is highlighted in the FAO Strategic Framework for 2022-2031”, the entity states in a note published on its website.

Similarly, at a meeting held in Rome, headquarters of the organization, attendees agreed that in the midst of the climate crisis, the Covid-19 pandemic, global conflicts and others, the world is obliged to drastically improve these systems so that hunger and food insecurity do not continue to multiply.

The organization belonging to the UN highlights the importance of science, technology and innovation in the implementation of any initiative to renew agri-food systems, although it recognizes that the application of these tools varies greatly depending on the development achieved by each nation and your income.

It suggests that policymakers and investors need to be clear about their moves and backed by sound scientific data and take into account open data to make decisions and plan investments.

Given the disorganization of many of these data, the document The Perspectives of technologies and innovation in agri-food systems allows data and analysis to be grouped so that they can materialize more easily in measures.

“Data curation will be complemented by forecasts of the impact pathways that various science, technology and innovation products under development could follow, and summaries of available data on the impacts of such activities,” he concludes. the FAO.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



