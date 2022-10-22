20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China concludes | News

Report This Content

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) concluded its week-long sessions on Saturday with calls for embarking on a new path toward building a modern socialist country.

Xi Jinping calls to work for a modern socialist country

The closing session, held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, was led by the country’s president and also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, Xi Jinping.

Throughout the political event, the socioeconomic and political keys of the Asian giant for the next five years were outlined, said the teleSUR correspondent in China, Iramsy Peraza, on her Twitter social network account.

With calls to undertake the new path towards the construction of a modern socialist country, the XX congress of the Communist Party of #Chinaa political event where the socioeconomic and political keys of the Asian giant for the next five years were outlined pic.twitter.com/9nFWAVIwsV

– Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR)

October 22, 2022

This Saturday, the 20th Communist Party Congress approved a resolution supporting the report of the 19th CPC Central Committee, whose mandate ends this day.

A resolution was also endorsed to introduce amendments to the Party’s constitution to adapt it to the new times and make it a stronger organization.

In this session, the members of the 20th Central Committee of the political group and of the Central Commission of Disciplinary Control were elected.

Tomorrow, Sunday, the Central Committee will have its first session and vote for the Political Bureau and the general secretary of the CPC.





