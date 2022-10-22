Unicef ​​denounces serious malnutrition in minors in Pakistan | News

Report This Content

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warned this Friday about the condition of severe acute malnutrition that children under five years of age present in the Pakistani provinces of Sindh and Baluchistan, recently affected by severe floods, and requested international help to guarantee his survival.

UN urges international community to help Pakistan

According to the entity, the latest data collected in the National Nutrition Survey indicate that since last September more than 22,000 children have been examined in health units in these regions.

Of them, more than 2,630 were diagnosed with the condition, which means that at least 1 in 9 children under the age of five suffers from this health condition, although it is estimated that the figures could be closer to 1.6 million children.

The agency considers that the problem of malnutrition was pre-existing in those areas because half of the minors had delayed growth, and at least 40 percent of pregnant women suffered from anemia, increasing the risk of giving birth to babies. underweight.

To address the health problem, Unicef ​​said that it works together with the Pakistani government and the World Food Program (WFP) and other allies in sanitation actions, water distribution and nutrition services in the affected districts.

However, the agency’s representative in Pakistan, Abdullah Fadil, stressed the need for urgent action to prevent a catastrophe that endangers the lives of children.

“We are facing a nutritional emergency that threatens the lives of millions of children. We are grateful for the support of the world community so far, but much more is needed,” the official said.

In the past months of June and September, Pakistan suffered severe floods that, according to official figures, left more than 12,867 injured and at least 1,696 dead, including 630 children.

The agency asks the international community for 175.3 million dollars to deal with the humanitarian crisis in Pakistan, but has only achieved 13 percent to allocate to children and families in that country.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



