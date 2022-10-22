Estonian Prime Minister offered to send Russian assets to help Ukraine

HELSINKI, October 21 – RIA Novosti. Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas at a meeting of the European Council proposed to send frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine, the press service of the Estonian government reported.

At the meeting of the European Council in Brussels, the heads of state and government of the EU focused on discussing the possibilities of additional assistance to Ukraine.

Estonia has already provided Ukraine with an additional military aid package and is starting a mission to train the Ukrainian military, Kallas said.

“As far as providing Ukraine with economic assistance, the use of frozen Russian property plays a key role here – its total value exceeds 300 billion euros. We must find ways to use the frozen property so that Russia pays for the destruction it has caused. The European Commission was tasked to soon propose a concrete solution “, – quotes Callas press service.

The prime minister noted that the European Commission will also start drawing up the next package of anti-Russian sanctions. “It is important that it includes a ban on Russian propaganda channels, cutting off new financial institutions from the SWIFT system, and a ban on diamond exports,” Kallas said.

Western countries, after the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, imposed a number of tough sanctions against Russia, including freezing about half of the country’s foreign exchange reserves worth $330 billion, including more than $30 billion in financial accounts and in the form of economic resources, as well as about $300 billion of Central Bank assets.

Earlier, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov, in an interview with RIA Novosti, speaking about the possibility of transferring the frozen finances of Russia to Kyiv, said that the United States and Europe, once appropriating what does not belong to them, will lose the trust of the owners. He also noted that the confiscation of property, arrests of aircraft, property, sanctions against Russian businessmen demonstrate the collapse of the sanctity of private property in the West and the danger of doing business there.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the policy of containment and weakening of Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and the sanctions dealt a serious blow to the entire world economy. According to the President of the Russian Federation, the United States and the European Union have actually declared a default on their obligations to Russia, freezing its foreign exchange reserves.