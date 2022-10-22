Nebenzya: The UN Secretariat does not have the authority to conduct an “investigation” on drones

UN, October 21 – RIA Novosti. The UN Secretariat does not have the authority to conduct investigations, therefore Russia calls on the members of the UN Security Council to The UN Secretariat does not have the authority to conduct investigations, therefore Russia calls on the members of the UN Security Council to demand that the Secretariat of the organization not participate in the so-called “investigation” on Iranian drones in Ukraine in order to implement the resolution on the JCPOA, according to a letter from Russian permanent representative Vasily Nebenzya.

Western countries claim that Russia allegedly uses Iranian drones in Ukraine, Moscow and Tehran reject these accusations of the West. At the same time, on Friday, the permanent missions of France, Britain and Germany to the UN called on the Secretariat of the organization to investigate the information about the alleged use of Iranian drones in Ukraine for violations of the JCPOA resolution – whether resolution 2231 is being implemented. The West notes that resolution 2231 prohibits Iran from trading in specific types of products without obtaining UN Security Council approval for these products, including UAVs.

“We call on Security Council members to oppose the attempt by some delegations to undermine the integrity of the UN Charter by jeopardizing the authority of the Security Council and the UN as a whole, and demand that the Secretariat refrain from participating in any form of ‘investigation’ into allegations of alleged violations of Resolution 2231,” it said. in a letter to Nebenzi.

The Permanent Representative notes that the Secretariat does not have authority for such events.

As Nebenzya notes, referring to the note by the UN Security Council President S/2016/44 dated January 16, 2022, the Security Council itself is responsible for monitoring and implementing resolution 2231. “Information provided by member countries should be considered by the members of the Security Council … No reference to which There is no involvement of the Secretariat in this process,” writes Nebenzya.

According to him, according to the note, the Security Council “will seek to take decisions regarding the functions specified in … the note, on the basis of consensus and using the no-objection procedure.”

This, writes Nebenzia, means that any action concerning the implementation of resolution 2231 “requires the decision of the Security Council.” In addition, the permanent representative emphasizes that, according to the note, the Secretariat can provide administrative support to the Security Council in the context of resolution 2231 only at the request of the Security Council. There was no such request, emphasizes Nebenzya.