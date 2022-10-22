Nebenzia commented on the accusations of the supply of Iranian UAVs to Russia

UN, October 22 – RIA Novosti. Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya called the statements of Western countries about alleged deliveries of Iranian drones to Russia fake.

“Now Ukraine and its Western patrons are trying to spin another fake: about the alleged deliveries of Iranian UAVs to Russia in violation of Security Council resolution 2231 (approving the creation of the JCPOA – ed.),” Nebenzya said.

According to him, Russia rejects “any attempts to involve the UN Secretariat in this unscrupulous game, an example of which is the letter of Germany, France and Great Britain distributed today (Friday – ed.) in the Security Council with an actual call on the UN Secretariat to violate Article 100 of the UN Charter and the mandate , prescribed by him by the note of the President of the UN Security Council S/2016/44 dated January 16, 2016”.

According to the permanent representative, the United States in its letter directly demanded that the Secretariat conduct an investigation, for which it was not authorized.

“This is an egregious situation, and we presented our legal assessments in the response letter that you all received before the meeting. We are waiting for the Secretariat to fully confirm that it does not intend to follow these instructions of the Westerners in violation of the UN Charter and will not conduct any investigations,” Nebenzya emphasized.