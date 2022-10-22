World

German Foreign Ministry warns citizens against traveling to Iran

BERLIN, October 22 – RIA Novosti. The German Foreign Ministry has warned its fellow citizens against traveling to Iran.
“We warn against trips to Iran,” the ministry said in a statement.
The agency warned that German citizens could be endangered in Iran due to possible arrest, interrogation or even the risk of being sentenced to lengthy prison terms.
“Citizens with dual citizenship, both German and Iranian, are at particular risk. In the recent past, there have been many cases of arbitrary arrests of foreign citizens,” the Foreign Ministry added.
The agency recalled that since September 18, 2022, protests and clashes with security forces have been taking place in Tehran, as well as in many other parts of Iran, after a young Iranian woman arrested by the vice police died. The German Foreign Ministry noted that arbitrary arrests could be made near demonstrations, including uninvolved foreign citizens. The ministry called for caution and avoiding demonstrations and crowds at all costs.
