Media: the former head of the British Treasury Sunak received the support of 100 conservatives

MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. Former British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has received the backing of 100 Conservative MPs to run in the election of a new party leader and prime minister, Sky News reported, citing a source at the politician’s headquarters.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been publicly supported by 47 parliamentarians, and House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt has so far secured the support of 19 parliamentarians, according to the channel’s calculations.

Candidates for participation in the elections need to enlist the support of at least 100 members of parliament from the party. Under this condition, there can be a maximum of three candidates, since there are only 357 Tory parliamentarians. The nomination of candidates opened on Thursday and will end on Monday afternoon. To date, only Mordaunt has announced her candidacy.

Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party of Great Britain Liz Truss earlier announced her resignation, noting that she would remain as head of the cabinet until her successor was elected. Truss had served as prime minister for just 44 days at the time of her resignation, making her the shortest-serving prime minister in British history.