Media: Russian woman rebuffed the Bulgarians who tried to take away the euro from her

MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. A Russian woman rebuffed the staff of the Varna airport in Bulgaria after they tried to withdraw the euro from her, MK reports.

Tatyana and her husband, according to the publication, went through passport control and were waiting for departure. Two men in uniform approached the married couple and began to wonder how much money they had with them, demanding to show their bags. After the man pulled out about 2,000 euros, the airport staff counted the money and tried to withdraw it.

“They began to mutter something about 300 euros that are allowed to be transported,” Tatyana quoted the publication as saying.

In response, the Russian woman raised her voice and rebuffed the men in uniform, after which, according to her, they “waved their hand, grumbled, turned around and went to other Russian passengers.”

Earlier it became known that the customs officers of Finland, following the EU sanctions imposed due to the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, will confiscate cash euros and other official currencies of the EU countries from Russians.

The EU sanctions, imposed after the start of the special operation in Ukraine, prohibit the import into Russia of cash euro banknotes and all official currencies of the EU countries.

The visa facilitation agreement between the European Union and Russia has been suspended since September 12. Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia also agreed to jointly introduce travel restrictions for Russian citizens and agreed on a common regional approach to the possibility of Russians traveling. Polish government spokesman Piotr Müller said that Poland and the Baltic countries would not let Russian citizens into the Schengen zone even with visas issued by third countries.