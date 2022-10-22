Biden announced his intention to run for a second term

WASHINGTON, October 22 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden has said he intends to take part in the next presidential election in 2024, but he has not yet made a formal decision on this matter.

“I haven’t made a formal decision yet, but that’s my intention – the intention to run again. And we have time to make that decision,” Biden said in an interview with MSNBC.

Following this, the journalist asked the 79-year-old Biden what his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, thought about this.

“My wife believes that we are doing something very important – and we must continue to do it,” the head of state added.