Two Al Shabaab attacks leave at least 21 dead in Somalia | News

At least 21 people were killed in two attacks in the state of Hirshabelle, in central Somalia, whose authorship was claimed on Thursday by the terrorist group Al Shabaab.

According to press reports, a car bomb exploded at a checkpoint in the city of Jalalaqsi, attached to a local government building and an African Union military base.

As a result, at least 15 people were killed, including the city mayor and the district chief, as well as several wounded.

Somalia: Al Shabaab claims responsibility for two attacks in the state of Hirshabelle with 21 dead. In Jalalaqsi, the mayor and district chief, Mohamed Omar Dabashe, are killed by a car bomb explosion. In Bulobarde a motorcycle bomb caused the death of 4 civilians.

— The Voice of the Exploited (@ExplotadoDel)

October 20, 2022

Meanwhile, an explosive motorcycle detonated on the bridge of the city of Bulobarde, an important strategic connection with the rest of the country, with a balance of six dead, including four civilians, indicate the media.

One of the men aboard the vehicle blew himself up in the action, while the other threw himself into the street before the impact and was shot by the security forces after the events occurred.

Al Shabaab later claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre has arrived in Beledweyne.

The Prime Minister will meet the Macawiisley and SNA troops responsible for liberating Hiiraan from terrorist group Al-Shabaab.

— Dr. Muawiyah ���� (@MuawiyahPhD)

October 20, 2022

Bulobarde and Jalalaqsi, in the state of Hirshabelle, have been bastions of the offensive against this terrorist group, against which the Government declared a “total war”.

The attacks occur a couple of days after the Somali Army and African Union troops retake control of several towns in the Middle Shabelle region, in the south, with heavy casualties for the extremist group.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



