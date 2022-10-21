Government of Ethiopia joins peace talks on Tigray | News

Report This Content

The Government of Ethiopia announced this Thursday that the peace talks organized by the African Union (AU) will take place in South Africa on October 24 to address the conflict in the Tigray region.

65 dead reported after air strike in Tigray

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Redwan Hussien, and National Security Adviser to the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, reported that the AU Commission announced the date while noting that “we have reconfirmed our commitment to participate.”

However, the representative specified that “we are dismayed that some are determined to preempt the peace talks and spread false accusations against defensive measures.”

AUC has informed us that the Peace Talks is set for 24 Oct,2022 to be held in South Africa. We have reconfirmed our commitment to participate. However, we are dismayed that some are bent on preempting the peace talks & spreading false allegations against the defensive measures.

— Redwan Hussien (@RedwanHussien)

October 20, 2022

The African bloc called on the parties to participate in a peace dialogue scheduled in South Africa for October 8, but which was frustrated by logistical issues, which exacerbated the contradictions in the region.

According to a statement from the Ethiopian government published on Monday, “the current round of the conflict in northern Ethiopia has been triggered by the comprehensive attack that the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (PFLT) launched on August 24.”

However, the FPLT also launched accusations against the authorities of the Ethiopian Executive for violating the indefinite humanitarian truce agreed upon last March and celebrated by international organizations.

On November 4, 2020, the conflict in the north of the African nation began when the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahemd, issued the order to launch an offensive against the PFLT after the escalation of tensions.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



