Liz Truss resigns as UK Prime Minister | News

Liz Truss resigned as UK Prime Minister on Thursday and will step down after a week of new emergency elections to find her successor, she announced outside Downing Street.

The announcement came after 45 days in office, during which Truss’s budget tumbled markets, lost two key ministers and lost the confidence of almost all of her own MPs.

The statement came after meeting Downing Street Conservative MPs Committee chairman Graham Brady, followed by his deputy prime minister Thérèse Coffey and party chairman Jake Berry.

Britain’s economic crisis began when attempts were made to cut taxes on the wealthiest. Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns today. A lesson to learn.

– Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo)

October 20, 2022

Truss said she came into office with “a vision of a high-growth, low-tax economy that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit.”

However, she stated that “I recognize that, given the situation, I cannot fulfill the mandate for which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to inform him that I am resigning as Leader of the Conservative Party.

“This morning I met with the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady. We have agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week. This will ensure that we remain represented to meet our fiscal plans and maintain the economic stability and national security of our country. I will remain Prime Minister until a successor is chosen.”

Truss is the shortest-tenured prime minister in UK history.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



