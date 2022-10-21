They find remains of the Spanish communist Aurora Picornell | News

Report This Content

Authorities of the Balearic Islands, Spain reported this Thursday the discovery of the remains of the militant of the Spanish Communist Party (PCE), Aurora Picornell, known as the Majorcan Pasionaria, a symbol of the fight against Francoism murdered during the Civil War.

They approve a law that declares the Franco regime illegal in Spain

The Vice President of the Balearic Government and Minister of Democratic Memory, Juan Pedro Yllanes, announced that “we have identified the remains of Aurora Picornell in the common grave of the Son Coletes cemetery in Manacor”.

The official stated that “Aurora Picornell was the Federico García Lorca of the Balearic Islands. If there was an essential objective within this plan of graves that we carried out from the government, it was precisely the recovery, the dignity of someone so important.”

I have to tell you something important:

According to DNA tests, one of the bodies we found in 2021 in Son Coletes belongs to Aurora Picornell.

Historic find for our islands and for our Democracy. pic.twitter.com/hPotH5v4n6

– Juan Pedro Yllanes (@jpyllanes)

October 20, 2022

In this sense, the DNA tests confirmed that the body of the communist leader corresponds to one of the five women found at the end of last year in grave number 3 of the cemetery.

The Aranzadi Science Society, in collaboration with Àtics, have carried out the exhumation work as part of the Third Graves Plan (2020-2021) promoted by the government of the Spanish uniprovincial autonomous community.

The president of the Balearic Government, Francina Armengol, published that “Aurora Picornell returns home. We have found it in Son Coletes! (…) Infinite thanks to everyone. Today the Balearic Islands is a democracy and a better society”.

I had the chicken skin. Per coses així, per moments com aquest, estic en politica. Thanks infinites to tothom.

– Francina Armengol (@F_Armengol)

October 20, 2022

For his part, the mayor of Manacor, Miquel Oliver, stressed that “it is one of the most emotional moments I have had as mayor. Let us recognize all the people who have shed light on the life and struggle of Aurora and the Molinar Reds during these 80 years of darkness.”

The member of the Roges des Molinar together with Catalina Flaquer, Antònia Pascual Flaquer, Maria Pascual Flaquer and Belarmina González Rodríguez was tortured and shot on January 5, 1937 on a wall in the Porreres cemetery, a victim of Francoist repression.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



