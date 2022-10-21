Syria accuses the US of hindering the return of refugees | News

The Syrian government affirmed this Thursday that the Western powers are hindering the reconstruction of the country, as well as the return of the displaced within the framework of the joint meeting of the ministerial coordination bodies with Russia.

Russia denounces to the UN that the US continues to loot Syrian oil

Syrian Assistant Foreign Minister Ayman Susan stressed that Damascus “is committed and working with all its energy to create the necessary conditions for this return” of displaced persons and refugees.

However, the senior diplomat denounced that Western countries obstruct efforts, both by Syria and allied nations, to further the interests of their agendas at the expense of the suffering of the Arab people.

In this sense, he pointed out that the United States “sows wars and fuels conflicts to maintain its dominance over international decision-making and exclusivity in the management of world affairs, and today, it supports the neo-Nazis in Ukraine as it has supported the terrorists. In Syria”.

For his part, the head of the Syrian Ministerial Coordination Committee and Minister of Municipal Administration, Hussein Makhlouf, specified that “more than five million displaced Syrian refugees abroad have returned to their homes.”

Accordingly, he pointed out that “half of them have returned since 2018, and work continues to rebuild the service infrastructure, recover the economy, increase production and do everything that can improve the lives and livelihoods of Syrians” .

In turn, Makhlouf stressed that the US occupying forces systematically plunder Syrian sources of oil, wheat and cotton and provide support to terrorists and separatists in contravention of international law.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



