UN Commission: Israeli occupation in Palestine is illegal | News

An International Commission of Inquiry appointed by the United Nations Organization (UN) asserted this Thursday that the occupation of the Palestinian territory by Israel is illegal, in accordance with international law.

“The members of this team of independent experts emphasized that international humanitarian law stipulates that the occupation of territory in times of war is a temporary situation and does not deprive the occupied power of its statehood or sovereignty,” the UN said. in a note.

This commission also urged the UN General Assembly to request an urgent advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the legal consequences of this occupation.

Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian Territory is illegal under international law due to its permanence and the Israeli government’s de facto annexation policies, says the UN’s International Commission of Inquiry.

— UN News (@UNNews)

October 20, 2022

The report presented by the commission specifies that the policies and actions used by Israel to maintain the occupation and annex parts of the occupied territory of Palestine were reviewed.

“Israel has sustained and advanced its ‘settlement enterprise’, which includes statements by Israeli officials reaffirming the intention to maintain permanent control over the land in violation of international law.”

In addition, they warned that by continuing this occupation, Israel is violating the rights of Palestinians both individually and as a people.

Urgent: Warning sirens are sounding in the occupied city of Jenin. Large number of Israeli occupation forces attack the occupied city of Jenin pic.twitter.com/SjXIye26Bw

– Palestine Today (@HoyPalestina)

October 20, 2022

The commission’s chairman, Navi Pillay, explained that “by having ignored international law by establishing or facilitating the establishment of settlements (…) the successive governments of Israel have carried out actions to guarantee permanent control in the West Bank.”

On the impact on all aspects of the lives of the Palestinian population, Commissioner Miloon Kothari stated that “there is a lot of silent damage and psychological trauma that may not be immediately apparent.”

“It is the result of the erosion of economic, social and cultural rights. These debilitating processes have serious short- and long-term consequences and must be addressed urgently,” he said.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



