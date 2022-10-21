World

Biden told how the victory of the Republicans in the congressional elections will turn out

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden said that the victory of the Republicans in the congressional elections will complicate the allocation of assistance to Ukraine.
“I’m concerned,” Biden said, when asked if he was worried that a Republican victory would affect aid to Ukraine.
At the same time, the US President said that he was confident about the upcoming November 8 elections and believes that the Democrats will be able to keep the Senate. “I think so. But it wasn’t over until it was over,” Biden said.
Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

