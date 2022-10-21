Vucic told how Serbia “interferes” with the West

“They find a way out for themselves in this, maybe this is a way out for us too, but I would like to see something more than what was proposed and in a different way,” the Serbian leader said.

In 1999, an armed confrontation between Albanian separatists from the Kosovo Liberation Army and the army and police of Serbia led to the bombing of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia (FRY) (at that time consisting of Serbia and Montenegro) by NATO forces. The military operation was undertaken without the approval of the UN Security Council and based on the assertion of Western countries that the authorities of the FRY carried out ethnic cleansing in the Kosovo autonomy and provoked a humanitarian catastrophe there. Air strikes by the North Atlantic Alliance lasted from March 24 to June 10, 1999 and led to the death of more than 2.5 thousand people, including 87 children, and damage of 100 billion dollars.