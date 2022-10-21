World
Vucic told how Serbia “interferes” with the West
BELGRADE, October 20 – RIA Novosti. Serbia, against which the West has violated UN resolutions and the charter on the Kosovo issue, prevents the West from fully accusing Russia of violating international law in the current situation, President Aleksandar Vučić said.
“We spoil the whole picture for them, it would be clear that Russia has committed all the negative, direct violation of international law, the UN charter. But there is a problem – one small country, in relation to which the UN charter and all UN resolutions were also violated, and therefore this is a problem for those from the West who did it. As they can now explain it, it remains as a historical fact, and then for them the only solution is to conclude a bilateral agreement between Belgrade and Pristina,” Vučić told TV Prva.
“They find a way out for themselves in this, maybe this is a way out for us too, but I would like to see something more than what was proposed and in a different way,” the Serbian leader said.
In 1999, an armed confrontation between Albanian separatists from the Kosovo Liberation Army and the army and police of Serbia led to the bombing of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia (FRY) (at that time consisting of Serbia and Montenegro) by NATO forces. The military operation was undertaken without the approval of the UN Security Council and based on the assertion of Western countries that the authorities of the FRY carried out ethnic cleansing in the Kosovo autonomy and provoked a humanitarian catastrophe there. Air strikes by the North Atlantic Alliance lasted from March 24 to June 10, 1999 and led to the death of more than 2.5 thousand people, including 87 children, and damage of 100 billion dollars.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
