US senator urges not to spend money on Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON, October 20 – RIA Novosti. The United States must cut costs in cooperation with Saudi Arabia, said US Senator Chris Murphy.

“I’m not advocating a complete rejection of security cooperation, I just think that we should be stingy on how we interact with Saudi Arabia and on the disputes in which we are ready to support them,” the congressman on the subcommittee said. Senate.

Murphy stressed that the presence of American personnel and equipment in the Middle East kingdom in the framework of security cooperation is too significant. Officials should ask themselves whether the country needs such involvement in the Saudi-Iranian rivalry for regional hegemony, he pointed out.

Earlier, the countries participating in the OPEC + deal, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, decided to reduce oil production by two million barrels per day starting in November, extending the deal until the end of 2023. The decision of the alliance caused dissatisfaction with the American administration, which demanded an increase in oil production.

Against this background, the voices of Democrats who want to ban the supply of key weapons to the Middle Eastern kingdom and reduce the level of security cooperation sounded louder.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry issued a statement that the OPEC + decision was dictated solely by economic considerations and was accepted by all countries participating in the deal. The agency rejected US accusations of supporting Russia with this decision as Western countries seek to reduce their dependence on Moscow-sold energy resources.