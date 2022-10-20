World
Russia’s permanent representative in Geneva spoke about the tragedy due to the deception of Ukraine by Washington
MOSCOW, October 21 – RIA Novosti. The United States is convincing Ukraine of its military strength in order to prevent peace talks with Moscow, this is a tragedy, Gennady Gatilov, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN in Geneva, said on Twitter.
“The United States convinced the Kyiv regime that Ukraine can defeat Russia on the battlefield. This is a huge tragedy for our countries, as there will be more and more senseless deaths until Washington orders Kyiv to the negotiating table,” the diplomat wrote.
Earlier, Vladimir Putin said that Russia has always talked about openness to negotiations on Ukraine. The head of state stressed that if Kyiv matures, then the mediation efforts of those who offer them will become in demand.
Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to liberate Donbass from Kyiv nationalists. The President called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.”
