Pushkov pointed out the oddity in the scandalous resignation of Truss

MOSCOW, October 21 – RIA Novosti. The likely return of Boris Johnson to the post of prime minister after the scandalous resignation of Liz Truss could lead to a devaluation of the prime minister’s chair in the UK, Senator Alexei Pushkov wrote on Telegram.

“It would be strange if Boris Johnson, who left in the middle of a scandal, returned to the chair of the Prime Minister of Britain with a 45-day break for the notorious “loser” Liz Truss. This would mean another step towards devaluing the prime minister’s chair and the concept of leadership as such, and turning it into nothing more than rather than a function, an element of political decorum,” Pushkov noted.

In his opinion, Truss turned out to be a random figure who managed to take the post of head of the British Cabinet only thanks to empty demagoguery.

Yesterday, Liz Truss announced her resignation, noting that she would remain as head of the cabinet until her successor was elected. She had only been in office for 44 days when her decision was announced, making her the shortest-tenured prime minister in British history.

Earlier, the Times suggested that her main rivals in the last election could compete for the post of the new head of government: former finance minister Rishi Sunak and leader of the House of Commons of the British Parliament Penny Mordaunt, and even her predecessor Boris Johnson. Experts interviewed by RIA Novosti believe that his chances of returning to the post are very real.