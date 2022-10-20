World

Media: The Pentagon compensates the military trips for abortions in other states

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 12 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






WASHINGTON, Oct 20 – RIA Novosti. Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin issued a memo according to which the trip of military personnel from states where abortion is prohibited to carry out the procedure will be compensated by the agency, Politico reports.
“The Pentagon will pay employees to travel for abortions. Head of Department Lloyd Austin established travel incentives to provide military personnel and their dependents with access to reproductive medicine,” the publication reports.
So the secretary of defense reacted to the decision of the US Supreme Court, which repealed the provision on the constitutionality of women’s right to abortion, after which the procedure was declared illegal in a number of states. Austin said in the memo that a “significant number” of military personnel would be forced to make long trips, take days off and pay to receive reproductive assistance, which could lead to extreme consequences and prevent the army from maintaining combat readiness, the publication reports.
July 10, 20:34

Biden calls for protests to continue over Supreme Court ruling on abortion

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 12 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

North Korea warns the South about military tests with the US | News

11 hours ago

Russia foils new attack on Zaporizhia nuclear power plant | News

13 hours ago

Palestinian factions announce reconciliation with Syria | News

14 hours ago

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman resigns | News

15 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.