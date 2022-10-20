Media: The Pentagon compensates the military trips for abortions in other states

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 – RIA Novosti. Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin issued a memo according to which the trip of military personnel from states where abortion is prohibited to carry out the procedure will be compensated by the agency, Politico reports.

So the secretary of defense reacted to the decision of the US Supreme Court, which repealed the provision on the constitutionality of women’s right to abortion, after which the procedure was declared illegal in a number of states. Austin said in the memo that a “significant number” of military personnel would be forced to make long trips, take days off and pay to receive reproductive assistance, which could lead to extreme consequences and prevent the army from maintaining combat readiness, the publication reports.