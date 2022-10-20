World

North Korea warns the South about military tests with the US | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 14 mins ago
2 minutes read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The North Korean Army assured this Wednesday that the launch of a series of projectiles against a “buffer zone” on the border with its neighbor to the South is a “serious warning” due to the military exercises that Seoul is carrying out with its military peers. from the United States.

CMIO.org in sequence:

North Korea urges South to end provocations

The General Staff of the North Korean People’s Army indicated that the enemies committed “another military provocation”, for which its Armed Forces “fired dozens of multiple rocket launcher projectiles” during Tuesday.

A spokesman for the General Staff of the North Korean People’s Army (KPA) said in a statement that the North Korean military carried out “warning shots” in a “strong military countermeasure” against the exercises. South Korean military.

The Army of #Korea The North assured that the launch of a series of projectiles against a “buffer zone” on the border with South Korea is a “serious warning” due to the military exercises that Seoul is carrying out. pic.twitter.com/ZNZz2iG9oU

– Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR)
October 19, 2022

The spokesman also called on the southern neighbor to immediately stop “reckless and provocative” actions, which have increased military tensions on the peninsula, according to the statement published by the North’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The shells landed in the western buffer zone, set under an inter-Korean military agreement signed on September 19, 2018, to reduce border tensions, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS). No shots landed in South Korean waters.

The JCS said in a text message sent to reporters that the South Korean military had issued a warning, on several occasions, regarding the North’s breach of the military agreement and immediate cessation of provocations.

He added that it is strengthening the preparedness posture to prepare for possible contingencies, while monitoring the movements of the North Korean military, in close cooperation with the United States.

Seoul, Washington hold joint river crossing military exercise

South Korea and the United States held joint river-crossing military drills on Wednesday, the South Korean military reported, as allies strengthen their preparedness posture to deter growing North Korean threats.

Some 1,000 soldiers from both armies participated in the maneuvers on the Namhan River in Yeoju, 105 kilometers south of Seoul, mobilizing some 50 vehicles, including K2 battle tanks, as well as aerial assets, such as Apache attack helicopters and KF-16 fighters.

During the exercises, military aircraft carried out fire support and other missions while soldiers on the ground worked together to assemble a makeshift bridge for contingency operations.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 14 mins ago
2 minutes read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Russia foils new attack on Zaporizhia nuclear power plant | News

2 hours ago

Palestinian factions announce reconciliation with Syria | News

3 hours ago

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman resigns | News

4 hours ago

Annual inflation in the European Union reaches a new record | News

5 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.