North Korea warns the South about military tests with the US | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The North Korean Army assured this Wednesday that the launch of a series of projectiles against a “buffer zone” on the border with its neighbor to the South is a “serious warning” due to the military exercises that Seoul is carrying out with its military peers. from the United States.

CMIO.org in sequence:

North Korea urges South to end provocations

The General Staff of the North Korean People’s Army indicated that the enemies committed “another military provocation”, for which its Armed Forces “fired dozens of multiple rocket launcher projectiles” during Tuesday.

A spokesman for the General Staff of the North Korean People’s Army (KPA) said in a statement that the North Korean military carried out “warning shots” in a “strong military countermeasure” against the exercises. South Korean military.

The Army of #Korea The North assured that the launch of a series of projectiles against a “buffer zone” on the border with South Korea is a “serious warning” due to the military exercises that Seoul is carrying out. pic.twitter.com/ZNZz2iG9oU

– Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR)

October 19, 2022

The spokesman also called on the southern neighbor to immediately stop “reckless and provocative” actions, which have increased military tensions on the peninsula, according to the statement published by the North’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The shells landed in the western buffer zone, set under an inter-Korean military agreement signed on September 19, 2018, to reduce border tensions, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS). No shots landed in South Korean waters.

The JCS said in a text message sent to reporters that the South Korean military had issued a warning, on several occasions, regarding the North’s breach of the military agreement and immediate cessation of provocations.

He added that it is strengthening the preparedness posture to prepare for possible contingencies, while monitoring the movements of the North Korean military, in close cooperation with the United States.

Seoul, Washington hold joint river crossing military exercise

South Korea and the United States held joint river-crossing military drills on Wednesday, the South Korean military reported, as allies strengthen their preparedness posture to deter growing North Korean threats.

Some 1,000 soldiers from both armies participated in the maneuvers on the Namhan River in Yeoju, 105 kilometers south of Seoul, mobilizing some 50 vehicles, including K2 battle tanks, as well as aerial assets, such as Apache attack helicopters and KF-16 fighters.

During the exercises, military aircraft carried out fire support and other missions while soldiers on the ground worked together to assemble a makeshift bridge for contingency operations.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report