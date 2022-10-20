Russia foils new attack on Zaporizhia nuclear power plant | News

World

Russia foils new attack on Zaporizhia nuclear power plant

The Ukrainian Army tried this Wednesday to carry out a landing with more than 30 boats in the vicinity of the Ukrainian city of Energodar in order to take the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, Russian authorities reported.

Russian president to hold Security Council meeting

Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the administration of the Zaporizhia region, denounced that the Ukrainian Armed Forces tried to seize the nuclear power plant located in the city of Energodar, but failed.

“The combat lasted several hours, no less than three or three and a half. The landing attempt was repulsed,” the leader of the Together with Russia movement in the Zaporizhia region told RIA Novosti.

According to Rogov, at night “a large group of landing craft, packed with special troops fighters, left from the southern part of the city of Zaporizhia and other directions.”

“A large cargo ship left with them,” he added, noting that no less than 30 boats participated in the attack.

On the other hand, Russia warned about the intentions of the Ukrainian Government to cause an unprecedented disaster at the Zaporizhia nuclear plant, informed the spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, General Igor Konashénkov.

“With forces of up to two companies, the enemy again tried to land troops on the left bank of the Kakhovka reservoir and seize the territory of the nuclear power plant. For the landing, 37 boats and boats with military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine participated including 12 heavyweights and 25 lightweights,” he said.

Russian troops guarding the outer perimeter of the nuclear power plant annihilated the enemy landing force, he said.

“The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces amounted to more than 90 Ukrainian servicemen and 14 ships. The remnants of the landing squad were dispersed by artillery fire in the water area of ​​the Kakhovka reservoir,” Konashenkov said.

Ukrainian artillery fired 13 shells at the northern outskirts of the city of Energodar and the territory adjacent to the nuclear power plant.

This Wednesday the authorities of the city of Energodar, where the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is located, denounced that the Ukrainian Army attacked the headquarters of the local administration, an access bridge to the city and an electrical substation with HIMARS missiles.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

