Palestinian factions announce reconciliation with Syria | News

The Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas announced on Wednesday the reestablishment of its relations with the president of Syria, Bashar al Asad, more than ten years after having broken them.

During a press conference, the head of Hamas for Arab Relations, Jalil al Hayya, specified that it is a historic step; as well as a renewed start of joint work in the face of Syria’s welcome to the Palestinian people.

“The president received us with an open heart, an affectionate heart and a transcendental attitude, through which he expressed Syria’s love for Palestine and the Palestinian people and his determination for today’s meeting to open a new page,” he detailed. .

الرئيس الأسد وفداً يضم عدداً من قادة وممثلي والفصائل الفلسطينية ، حيث جرى حول نتائج حوارات المصالحة التي بين الفصائل الفلسطينية في الجزائر ، وسبل تعزيز هذه المصالحات لمواكبة الحالة الحالة الشعبية المتصاعدة في في مواجهة الاحتلال الاحتلال الإسرائيلي الإسرائيلي. pic.twitter.com/5HveKRQht0

— Syrian Presidency (@Presidency_Sy)

October 19, 2022

In another order, the Syrian head of state, Bashar al-Assad reiterated Syria’s support for the Palestinian people in the face of Israeli aggression and emphasized that resistance is the only way to liberate the land.

“Syria, known to all before and after the war, will not change and will continue to support the resistance, this movement is a basis for the restoration of rights and not a point of view,” the president emphasized.

أكد أعضاء أن سورية ركن أساسي وهي واسطة العقد قضية المقاومة ، وكل الشعب الفلسطيني والفصائل الفلسطينية يُقدّرون أهمية ومكانتها ودورها وتضحياتها ، مشيرين إلى أن سورية هي حاضنة المقاومة المقاومة تاريخياً وهي القلعة التي التي يتم اللجوء إليها في وقت وقت. pic.twitter.com/nvHuySrEUx

— Syrian Presidency (@Presidency_Sy)

October 19, 2022

It is worth noting that the Palestinian factions showed their support for the Syrian people in the face of international aggression and the effects of the US-Zionist project, in reference to Washington’s presence in areas of the country outside Damascus’ control.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



