UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman resigns | News

The UK Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, resigned on Wednesday amid the political crisis in the European country after posting that she made “a mistake” by using her position to try to garner support in Parliament for an immigration measure.

Braverman noted in a public letter that today he sent “an official document from my personal email to a trusted parliamentary colleague as part of the political commitment and with the aim of obtaining support for the government’s policy on migration.”

In this sense, the former official stated that this constitutes “a technical violation of the rules” while noting that as soon as she realized it, she quickly reported it through official channels and to the Cabinet Secretary.

Similarly, the former head of the Interior, who took office a month and a half ago with the arrival of Prime Minister Liz Truss, specified that “it is obvious to everyone that we are going through a tumultuous moment. I am concerned about the direction of this government.”

In line, he stressed that “not only have we failed to fulfill key promises that were promised to our voters, but I am seriously concerned about the commitment of this Government to fulfill the commitments, such as reducing the number of migrants and stopping illegal migration.”

At the same time, he stated that it has been an honor to serve in the position, “even in the short time that I have been here”, meanwhile, he stressed that “it has become very clear that there is much to do, in terms of fulfilling the priorities of the people British”.

Liz Truss’s letter in response to Suella Braverman’s departure is very brief – likely due to repetitive strain of writing so many of them pic.twitter.com/LQIeRqvGY0

—Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2)

October 19, 2022

For her part, the prime minister responded to the letter with another in which she accepted the official’s resignation and expressed respect for her decision. Likewise, she emphasized the importance of respecting the Ministerial Code and the confidentiality of the Cabinet.

At the same time, Truss stressed that Braverman “oversaw the largest ceremonial police operation in history” in the United Kingdom to ensure security in the mourning for the death of Queen Elizabeth II.





