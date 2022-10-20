Annual inflation in the European Union reaches a new record | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Inflation in the European Union (EU) reached 10.9 percent per year in September, which represents a record, as revealed by the data published this Wednesday by the European Statistical Office (Eurostat).

CMIO.org in sequence:

WHO and EU urge to vaccinate against Covid-19 and influenza

The highest indicators are held by Estonia with 24.1 percent inflation, Lithuania (22.5 percent) and Latvia (22 percent).

In contrast, the lowest rates are experienced by France with 6.2 per cent, Malta with 7.4 per cent and Finland with 8.4 per cent.

On the other hand, the figures reveal an increase in the cost of living by 0.8 percent compared to August, when inflation was 10.1 percent.

Regarding the Eurozone, defined by the countries that have the euro as their main currency, the rise in inflation in September was 9.9 percent.

The increase in inflation is conditioned, above all, by the increase in the prices of energy (40.7 percent) and food products (11.8 percent).

After adopting numerous unilateral restrictive measures against Russia following its special military operation in Ukraine, the European Union plunged into an energy crisis that is ostensibly damaging the bloc’s economic stability in a context in which, with the arrival of winter, everything could worsen.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report