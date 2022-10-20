Alert about thousands of victims of floods in Chad | News

Report This Content

Chadian authorities warned this Wednesday about the persistence of floods in several districts of the capital of that country, including Walia, Toukra and Kondoul, which have left thousands of victims.

Officials from the Ministries of Gender and National Solidarity, and Public Health and Prevention, recognized that in addition to the aforementioned demarcations, other areas of the city of N’Djamena are currently under threat of a sharp rise in the water level.

After meeting with victims, the head of Gender and National Solidarity, Amina Priscille Longoh, said that in the Toukoura district alone there are more than 2,800 homes destroyed by the floods and 16,574 victims. Meanwhile, in the area around Walia, more than 60,000 people have been affected.

4 choses to retain quickly from inundations au #Tchad

You will piss them off after 30 years

+1M people affected from 18/23 provinces

465k ha of champs destroyed

Des milliers de familles & champs menacés ds les prochains jours par ces fluvial inondations à grande échelle #ChadFloods

— OCHA Chad (@OCHAChad)

October 18, 2022

According to media reports, neighborhoods in the capital were completely submerged, forcing people to flee their homes.

On the other hand, some 465,000 hectares of agricultural land have been destroyed since the rains began, which could further aggravate food insecurity, according to the United Nations (UN).

Likewise, local platforms acknowledge that the situation worsened further with the rising waters of the Chari and Logone rivers. The south of the country was the most affected, but other provinces were also affected, such as Sila (east), where rivers overflowed.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), since the end of June more than 340,000 people in Chad have been affected by the floods, which occur in 18 of the 23 provinces.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



