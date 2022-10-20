Cases of cholera rise to 169 in Lebanon | News

Report This Content

The Lebanese Minister of Public Health, Firas Al-Abyad, confirmed this Wednesday that the number of patients with cholera disease rose to 169 and five deaths were reported, mainly among Syrian citizens who had taken refuge in the national territory.

According to the minister, “there is an accelerated spread of the epidemic in Lebanon. It is true that the vast majority of patients are displaced, but we are beginning to notice an increase in cases among Lebanese citizens.”

“The causes of death are multiple, including some delays in reaching the hospital despite suffering symptoms,” said the head of the portfolio.

He added that “contaminated water is undoubtedly one of the main causes of the spread of the pandemic, since inspections by the Ministry of Public Health registered many sources of water contamination, including that used in some camps or homes. ”.

#الأبيض أعلن عن متسارع للوباء وناشد مؤسسة الكهرباء والمنظمات الدولية المسؤولية: صحة المواطن تتخطى مصلحة أخرى وتأمين المياه النظيفة بند للوقاية للوقاية pic.twitter.com/4zg7W3xHIN

— Ministry of Public Health – Lebanon (@mophleb)

October 19, 2022

Referring to the need for clean water as a key factor in limiting the spread of the pandemic, Al-Abyad reiterated the need to ensure electricity for pumping stations.

The official expressed the need for articulation between “the unified platform that is being created in coordination with the Chamber of Disaster Management in government detention and with all partners and ministries to unify efforts, coordinate information and carry out a rapid and immediate response in line with what is needed, in addition to the associated platform of the Epidemiological Monitoring Unit”.

Al-Abyad reported that a field hospital will be established in Arsal (northeast of Beirut, capital) in addition to better conditioning another eight hospitals that are already receiving patients.

Although this strategy places a greater workload on government hospitals, the minister noted that private centers will participate in this responsibility and will be announced in due course.





