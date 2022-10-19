The German authorities did not inform the embassy in Berlin about the arrest of the Russian

BERLIN, October 19 – RIA Novosti. The German authorities did not inform the Russian embassy in Berlin about the arrest of the Russian on charges of evading sanctions, he himself did not ask for help, RIA Novosti was told in the press service of the diplomatic mission.

Earlier, the US Department of Justice reported that the United States had charged five Russian citizens with sanctions evasion and money laundering. It was noted that one of the accused – Yuri Orekhov – was taken into custody in Germany. The Ministry of Justice specified that those arrested are undergoing extradition procedures.