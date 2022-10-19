“The United States takes measures of its own protection, sometimes without thinking about their consequences. The economy of the Latin American nations is empty, Latin America is plundered. All our currencies are falling, not only the Colombian peso,” Petro added.

The West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia over Ukraine, which led to higher prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States. Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously stated that the policy of containment and weakening of Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people. The Russian Federation has repeatedly stated that Russia will solve all the problems that the West creates for it.