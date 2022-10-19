World

Colombian president accuses US of destroying global economy

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 14 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MEXICO CITY, October 19 – RIA Novosti. The United States of America, without regard to other countries, is destroying the world economy in order to protect its own, said Colombian President Gustavo Petro.
“There is an undeniable economic crisis coming. The United States is actually destroying every economy in the world,” Petro said during a speech at the municipality of Uraba in Antioquia.
According to the Colombian politician, the European economy is collapsing after “Russians, Ukrainians, Europeans unleashed a war for gas and energy” on the continent – Germany, Great Britain, Spain and France are in crisis.
“The United States takes measures of its own protection, sometimes without thinking about their consequences. The economy of the Latin American nations is empty, Latin America is plundered. All our currencies are falling, not only the Colombian peso,” Petro added.
The West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia over Ukraine, which led to higher prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States. Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously stated that the policy of containment and weakening of Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people. The Russian Federation has repeatedly stated that Russia will solve all the problems that the West creates for it.
Yesterday, 08:44

US attempts to “strengthen” Kyiv lead to the destruction of Ukraine, Zakharova said

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 14 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

300,000 French protest against Macron’s social policy | News

9 hours ago

Iran responds to recent European Union sanctions | News

10 hours ago

Russia continues attacks on military command systems in Ukraine | News

11 hours ago

US gives guarantees on the release of Russian products to the market | News

13 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.