300,000 French protest against Macron’s social policy | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



French unions from various branches of the economy, as well as students and representatives of other social sectors, complied this Tuesday with the call launched for a general strike that went from having the objective of obtaining salary increases to rejecting, in general, the president’s social policy Emmanuel Macron. They would have managed to mobilize 300,000 people, according to data from the organizers.

CMIO.org in sequence:

More than 100,000 French protest against high cost of living

According to the Police, the total number of protesters would have been 107,000, although only in Paris, the General Central of Workers (CGT) figures at 70,000 who responded to the call for an increase in wages and against the requisitions of the strikers in the refineries .

Likewise, there were 15 arrests during the demonstrations, including 11 in Paris, according to the Interior Ministry. In the mobilizations of the weekend there were up to 250,000 protesters, although data on the arrests of the Police did not come out.

Around 5:30 p.m. local time (UTC), the procession of the Parisian demonstration arrives at its point of arrival, at Les Invalides, in the 7th district of Paris, after having walked the streets of the capital with demands for “salary increases in the face of inflation ” and “the opening of salary negotiations”.

The professional secondary school teachers’ union was one of the first to join the street fight in Marseille and in addition to supporting the refinery strikers, the teachers are challenging the government’s reform of their sector.

However, according to figures from the National Education communicated at half-time, only 6 percent of teachers are on strike and a percentage of all ministry staff.

Calls for mobilization have been launched in various sectors, such as the oil industry, rail transport, public service and health.

In the Gare de Lyon, Paris, a general assembly that brought together a few hundred railway workers almost unanimously renewed the strike for Wednesday as well.

Participating in this activity was the leader of Francia Insuma and former presidential candidate, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who was with several elected officials to support the strikers.

According to the Sud-Rail (railway) trade unionist, Fabien Villedieu, “they tell us that they have increased us by 5.8 percent but they forgot to say that our wages had been frozen for eight years.”

Jean-Luc Mélenchon himself stated that “What is happening is the destruction of public service to replace it with private companies.” Likewise, he valued that “we are at a time when all the components of the French people (…) must unite and form this popular front against the government that does not back down from almost anything.”

In another order, the Cordemais coal-fired power plant (Loire-Atlantique) joined this Tuesday the national strike movement initiated in particular by the Central General de Trabajadores.

One of the two production units, which returned to service on Monday morning after three and a half months of maintenance shutdown, was stopped on Monday night by striking driving officers.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report