Iran responds to recent European Union sanctions | News

The Government of Iran repudiated the most recent sanctions imposed by the European Union against 11 individuals and four Iranian entities while assuring that reciprocal coercive measures will be taken soon.

Iran calls US sanctions a crime against humanity.

The spokesman for the Persian Foreign Ministry, Naser Kanani, stated that “reciprocal sanctions against the relevant European institutions and individuals will soon be applied and announced in response to the measure taken today by the Council of Foreign Ministers of the European Union (EU)”.

In this sense, the diplomat rejected the accusations about linking those sanctioned to the alleged repressive acts during the protests that took place last September.

The IR. FM Spokesman strongly condemned a decision by the Council of FMs of the EU to impose unilateral sanctions against some Iranian officials & institutions, describing it a violation of international law & a clear example of interference in the internal affairs of the IR Iran pic.twitter.com/jk71RMQNkl

— Iran Foreign Ministry ���� (@IRIMFA_EN)

October 18, 2022

Based on this, the Foreign Ministry spokesman pointed out that the EU sanctions constitute “a violation of international law and a clear example of interference in the internal affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Accordingly, he called the decision “erroneous and unconstructive” based on “unsubstantiated and distorted information and fabricated claims by the enemies of the Iranian nation and the well-known media outlets affiliated with them.”

Similarly, the Persian diplomacy specified that the coercive measures pursue political objectives through “the continuation of the biased approach and the instrumental use of human rights.”

On the other hand, the high community representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, accused Iran of supplying drones with which the Russian army executes the special military operation in Ukraine.

At the same time, the European diplomat stressed that “we are closely following this use of drones. We are gathering evidence and will be prepared to react with the tools at our disposal.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



