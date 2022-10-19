Russia continues attacks on military command systems in Ukraine | News

Report This Content

The spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that the armed forces continue to attack military and energy command systems in Ukraine, as well as stockpiles with foreign weapons and ammunition, with high-precision weapons.

Russia resumes massive offensive against strategic sites in Ukraine

All the indicated facilities were hit, said spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashénkov, and indicated that the Russian military also destroyed a space communication station belonging to the communication center of the kyiv Government, located in the province of Odessa.

In this sense, Ukrainian authorities confirmed two attacks against electricity distribution facilities after the bombings by the Russian armed forces.

Two attacks have been carried out on an energy facility in the city of Dnepropetrovsk, said Kiril Tymoshenko, deputy chief of the office of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

From the office of the Ukrainian president they also reported another attack against the city of Zhitomir that damaged an energy installation, according to preliminary data.

At the same time, the mayor of the city of Kharkov reported that there have been several explosions in the city. The attacks caused the interruption of the metro service.

In addition, the Russian army attacked two artillery batteries of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson region and a section of HIMARS multiple rocket launcher systems in the self-styled Donetsk People’s Republic.

On the other hand, the Russian Armed Forces have shot down 2,266 Ukrainian drones in the course of their special military operation in Ukraine, which began last February, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

“In total since the beginning of the Russian special military operation, 2,266 drones have been destroyed…,” the ministry statement said.

Also destroyed were 323 aircraft, 161 helicopters, 381 anti-aircraft missile systems, 5,876 tanks and other armored vehicles, 871 multiple rocket launchers, 3,485 artillery pieces and mortars, as well as 6,635 special vehicles.

Also, on the last day Russian forces repelled an attempt by Ukrainian troops to break through the defenses in the Kherson region.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



