US gives guarantees on the release of Russian products to the market | News

The Türkiye government announced on Tuesday that it received guarantees from the United States authorities about the release of Russian products to the markets while urging Washington to make the position public.

The spokesman for the Turkish president, Ibrahim Kalin, told national media that “during the talks with our American counterparts we received guarantees that there will be no obstacles for Russian products to reach the markets.”

Similarly, the representative addressed the extension of the food pact, meanwhile, he specified that Türkiye and the UN “continue contacts with Russia on this issue, for us it would be ideal to extend the agreement for six months or a year.”

Cumhurbaşkanlığı Sözcüsü İbrahim Kalın, ABD Ulusal Güvenlik Danışmanı Jake Sullivan ile telefonda görüştü.

▪️Görüşmede ikili siyasi ve ekonomik ilişkiler, savunma sanayi ve enerji alanında iş birliği, Ukrayna’daki savaş, Ege ve Akdeniz ile diğer bölgesel konular ele alındı. pic.twitter.com/pPTDhVsqKS

— EHA MEDYA (@eha_medya)

October 17, 2022

The food pact signed on July 22 between Russia, Türkiye and the UN in Istanbul allows unblocking the export of Ukrainian grain, giving priority to the most vulnerable countries, which has been breached and denounced by Moscow.

On the other hand, Turkish media have reported that more and more US companies are secretly requesting to trade with Russia through Türkiye, evading the sanctions imposed by the White House and the European Union.

In this sense, through the Dubai free zone, North American companies mainly demand products related to the energy, metallurgical and food industries.

The coercive measures imposed by the West on Russia have had a boomerang effect and have caused a severe increase in inflation, energy shortages and exacerbated the global food crisis.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



