Russia calls accusation about gas pipeline explosion absurd | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The spokesman for the Russian presidency, Dmitri Peskov, reported that the Kremlin describes as absurd the accusations of its alleged involvement in the explosions in the Nord Stream one and two gas pipelines; in addition to specifying that Russian Intelligence data shows the opposite.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Russia Continues Attacks on Military Command Systems in Ukraine

In this sense, after commenting on the first conclusions of the European investigation, he stressed that the special services specified that it is sabotage, emphasizing that such destruction of the pipes could only happen in the case of very strong explosions.

“According to the statements we heard from Germany, France, Denmark, it seems that this a priori investigation is in line with an attempt to attribute responsibility to Russia, but it is absurd,” the spokesman said.

He also added that these nations ruled out the possibility that the Russian government would carry out its investigation instead of the attack on gas pipelines one and two.

Accordingly, he denounced that the entire investigation process is carried out in a fairly closed regime, without access to participation, without cooperation with the Russian side, which is a co-owner of the pipeline system.

It is worth remembering that the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service classified the explosions as terrorist attacks, and on September 30 it revealed that it had evidence pointing to the involvement of certain Western countries.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report