Call for strike over health situation in Madrid, Spain | News

The Association of Doctors and Higher Graduates of Madrid (Amyts) called for an indefinite strike starting on October 28 due to the claim of the emergency health personnel of the Infanta Sofía Hospital due to the situation of care overload that exists in that care center.

They demand an increase in pensions and salaries in Madrid, Spain

“The doctors at the Emergency Department of the Infanta Sofía Hospital in San Sebastián de los Reyes in Madrid have said enough is enough in the face of the terrible care overload. Amyts, the majority union among Madrid doctors, has decided to call an indefinite strike in the service of this hospital in the face of this extremely serious situation, ”he explained this Tuesday on his web portal.

The workers of the emergency unit explained that they have spent years demanding the resizing of a workforce “that has been clearly insufficient.”

The doctors of the Emergency Department of the Hospital Infanta Sofía go on indefinite strike in the face of the extremely serious situation

October 18, 2022

In addition, they indicated that the population assigned to the care center went from 269,249 patients in 2008 to 333,756 in 2021, being an entity with a lower annual budget (172 million euros) and fewer doctors compared to other similar hospitals, with about 384.

“Like the Infanta Leonor (205 million and 534 doctors) although it has a larger assigned population (333,756 compared to 312,000),” he mentioned.

Likewise, they commented that for three years they have had one less physician assigned every weekend in the emergency unit, that is, they have a total of eight on duty.

“This forces the doctors to have to do between five and nine shifts, with at least two weekends per month, in order to cover those eight shift assistants instead of the nine planned. Something that represents a clear violation of the instructions of the Ministry itself on mandatory rest,” he said.

Amyts affirmed that they have made multiple writings to warn about the situation and presented proposals for solutions, without receiving a response. “The entire staff has issued several letters of assistance and has issued parts to the duty judge warning of the danger to health in the Emergency Department,” the association specified.

This is in addition to the call for an indefinite strike for next October 25 made by health workers from the Community of Madrid due to the reorganization of out-of-hospital emergency care, which includes the increase in the working day without the expansion of personnel.

The Amyts reported that the working day has been increased from 1,536 to 1,642.5 hours per year, with a radical change in work shifts and other conditions.

Various unions have already stated that they will join the call, including the Trade Union Confederation of Workers’ Commissions and the Independent Trade Union Coalition of Professional Union Workers (Csitup) of Madrid.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

