Unicef ​​warns of severe acute malnutrition in children in Somalia | News

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warned on Tuesday about the increase in malnutrition in children in Somalia, reaching unprecedented levels, increasing the risk of death.

Intense drought affects 8 million people in Somalia

According to the entity‘s spokesman, James Elder, every minute a child admitted to a health center with treatment for severe acute malnutrition dies in this African nation.

“Severely malnourished children are up to 11 times more likely to die from diarrhea and measles than well-nourished children. At these rates, Somalia is on the brink of a tragedy on a scale not seen in decades,” he said in a statement.

Unicef ​​has also warned that some 300,000 children have been treated for severe acute malnutrition, more than 44,000 from August to date alone.

“When people talk about the crisis Somalia is currently facing, lurid comparisons to the famine of 2011, when 260,000 people died, are common. Yet all I hear in the area, from nutritionists to herdsmen, is that things now they actually look worse,” the official said.

Elder recalled that, even in the failed rainy season of 2011, the affected population was half what it is now, and did not rule out that the situation could worsen if it does not receive the necessary attention to address the problem.

The UN agency has deployed mobile teams to find and care for children who are malnourished, trying to reach hard-to-reach places.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

