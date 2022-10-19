UNEP warns about massive use of plastic in agriculture | News

The United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) warned on Monday that plastics are concentrating in the planet’s soils at a worrying rate, causing contamination and threatening food production.

In a report from the entity, he explained that the use of fertilizers made with plastic particles are transferred to the human body when they are inserted into the food chain, which affects people’s health.

In addition, he explained that macroplastics are used in agricultural activity, present in greenhouse covers, irrigation tubes, bags and bottles; as well as microplastics, located in the coating of fertilizers, pesticides and seeds.

Agricultural microplastics are seeing deep into soils, threatening food security & human health through the foods we eat.

UNEP’s Foresight Brief, calls for the development of solutions to stop the flow of plastic from its source into the environment ⤵️

— UN Environment Program (@UNEP)

October 18, 2022

However, these components can also be found in cigarette filters, car tires, and synthetic clothing fibers.

“As soil microplastics age, they undergo changes in physical and chemical properties, including color, texture, chemical composition, surface characteristics, and absorption capacity,” he said in the document.

The biggest contaminants by microplastics are fertilizers made from a biosolid such as manure, which is usually cheaper and less aggressive for the environment, but being mixed with synthetic particles usually used in cosmetic and cleaning products, it can be dangerous. .

One of the co-authors of the report, the Australian professor at the University of Sydney, Elaine Baker, the planet has a finite amount of land available to develop agriculture.

“We are beginning to understand that the accumulation of plastic can have wide-ranging repercussions on soil health, biodiversity and productivity, all of which are vital for food security,” he said.

In this regard, UNEP indicated that measures are currently being taken to replace the production of agricultural inputs based on non-biodegradable plastic with biodegradable components, and cultivation practices are being reviewed in order to promote increased soil fertility.

“To increase positive production in nature, governments should consider policies that modify subsidies favoring intensive, export-oriented monoculture and the use of chemical products, and discourage unsustainable products or practices with taxes on non-biodegradable plastics and based on fossil fuels,” the document stated.

Likewise, the text recognizes that research on the impact of plastics on soils and their effects on human life is still limited, but the results obtained so far prove the negative consequences for the environment.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



