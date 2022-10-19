Death toll from Ebola outbreak in Uganda rises to 24 | News

Report This Content

The Ugandan Ministry of Health reported that in the last five days four new deaths have been reported from the Ebola outbreak in the country, for a total of 24 deaths.

On Monday, the entity presented an update on the Ebola situation in the country, with data up to October 16, and confirmed that two new cases of the disease have been registered to increase the figure to 60.

Likewise, he specified that the number of recovered people is 24, while another 11 patients are hospitalized.

The country’s authorities indicated that the districts of Mubende and Kassanda remain in confinement for 21 days, and a night curfew was imposed as part of the work to contain the spread of the disease.

Also, the Government of Uganda placed Kampala (capital) in high-level response mode due to the possibility that this disease also breaks out in the city.

The first case of Ebola, of this recent outbreak, was detected on September 20 in the central district of Mubende, which is a neighbor of the Kassanda district.

