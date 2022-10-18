World

A series of military exercises with the participation of representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine began in Slovakia

PRAGUE, October 18 – RIA Novosti. In Slovakia on Tuesday, a series of military exercises called European Shield (“European Shield”) with the participation of 700 military personnel from several NATO countries, as well as 200 representatives of the armed forces of Ukraine, began, the website of the Bratislava newspaper Pravda reported, citing the republic’s defense ministry.
“At the same time, the European Shield international exercises began at several military training grounds of the republic on Tuesday, in which, in addition to 700 representatives of the armies of NATO countries, 200 military personnel from Ukraine also take part. The exercises were approved by the government of Slovakia,” the publication quotes the press secretary of the Ministry of Defense Stefan Zemanovich.
The purpose of the exercises, according to the publication, is to develop joint actions and tactics, as well as the exchange of experience, including combat experience, on the part of the Ukrainian military.
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Moldova and the US Embassy will conduct exercises in the center of Chisinau

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

