US to Sanction Those Who Help Iran Supply Arms to Russia

WASHINGTON, October 18 – RIA Novosti. The United States will impose sanctions on anyone who helps Iran supply weapons to Russia, US Under Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said Tuesday at a press briefing.

“The United States will impose sanctions on anyone who helps Iran provide this type of military support to Russia,” she said.

Donfried stressed that this includes Iranian drones, which Washington accuses Tehran of supplying, and added that the United States will continue to impose sanctions against Russia and Iran to limit military trade between both states.

“This will complicate Iran’s ability to sell such weapons to Russia and we will, together with our partners in the region, counter this Iranian threat,” she added.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Monday denied the newly appeared information from the American media about the supply of Iranian weapons to the Russian side for use in hostilities in Ukraine.

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, stated that the topic of Russia’s purchase of combat drones from Iran was artificially thrown into the American media.