Bloc’s unity will be strengthened, ASEAN countries say

PHNOMPEN (Cambodia), October 18 – RIA Novosti. The countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will continue to strengthen the unity of the regional bloc and the “ASEAN-centricity” of international relations in the region, despite geopolitical challenges and serious problems in the bloc itself.

This was announced on Tuesday in the capital of Cambodia to the editors of regional media and foreign correspondents covering the activities of ASEAN, representatives of the Cambodian presidency and regional experts who gathered at the round table “ASEAN and the destructive world .” The event, which was held by the ASEAN and East Asia Economic Research Institute, was attended by a RIA Novosti correspondent.

In 2022, Cambodia is holding a rolling chairmanship in a regional bloc that includes 10 countries: Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Laos and Myanmar.

Challenges of today and tomorrow

ASEAN experts and senior functionaries noted that, in addition to the problems of today, such as the growing crisis in the fields of energy, food and supplies against the backdrop of the recovery of the economies of countries after the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical challenges, as well as the political crisis that has continued for more than a year and a half In Myanmar, one of the countries of the bloc, the Southeast Asian community is also facing much more long-term problems, such as the growing rivalry of world powers in the region, especially sharp in relations between the United States and China, and the difficulties in achieving both the goals of the “green roll” and fight against climate change, and in the implementation of the sustainable development agenda in the time frame previously adopted by the bloc.

ASEAN has taken a thorough, slow and always collaborative approach to solving problems, Sim Veriak, Director General of the ASEAN Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and Senior Official of the Cambodian ASEAN Chairmanship Sim Veriak reminded the roundtable participants.

“Recently, there has been a lot of talk about how ASEAN can only talk and cannot do anything practical. This is not true. ASEAN is not a talking shop, but an organization that adheres to the principle of consensus in decision-making and builds together this consensus for every issue discussed,” he said.

Although the search for consensus can take a long time, especially when complex issues are discussed, and each of the countries of the bloc has its own opinion on them, the usefulness of the end result of such efforts for the countries of the bloc usually outweighs the time factor, the diplomat continued.

“There is a saying: if you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go a long distance, take your friends with you. ASEAN wants to go a long distance together as a single bloc. Despite all the problems, we in ASEAN are now developing a program for the period after 2025 year and decide whether to be her 20-year-old or we should, so to speak, synchronize the clock 10 years after its adoption, “added Sim Veriak.

Lawrence Anderson, Senior Fellow and Lecturer at Singapore’s Institute of International Affairs, former Ambassador of Singapore to Saudi Arabia and Cambodia and one of the main authors of the concept papers of the ASEAN Regional Security Forum (ARF), whose members are all ASEAN countries and dialogue partners of the bloc, including China, Russia, the United States and other countries of the Asia-Pacific region.

“Today we must realize that the era of relative calm and prosperity in ASEAN, in which we have lived for the past decades, has unfortunately ended,” the expert said.

In this regard, he continued, ASEAN should bring its regulatory framework in line with the new conditions.

“We are not talking about large-scale amendments to the Charter (charter) of ASEAN. Rather, about prescribing in a completely clear and ambiguous text some definitions and provisions of the normative and program documents of the bloc,” he said.

For example, the documents should clearly define the centrality of ASEAN in the region, which consists not only in the fact that dialogue platforms such as the ARF and the East Asia Summit (EAS) are themselves ASEAN-centric, since ASEAN was created, added Anderson, who supported by another expert, Dr. Cheang Vannarit, head of the Cambodian ASEAN Institute and chairman of the Advisory Council of the Parliament of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

“For example, it should be clearly stated: ASEAN is the central organization that makes decisions that concern the Southeast Asian region, and no one from outside can impose their will on ASEAN in such matters,” he formulated.

Crisis in Myanmar and the future of ASEAN

The current crisis in Myanmar, where a military government came to power on February 1, 2021, which removed and arrested civilian leaders on suspicion of electoral fraud in 2020, was frankly discussed in their speeches by all participants of the round table – both functionaries and experts, and journalists. True, the condition for mutual frankness was an agreement not to publish direct quotations from each other’s speeches.

The general discussion following the presentations of experts on this issue led to a number of general conclusions: after a year and a half of intense confrontation, which began when the armed forces of Myanmar violently suppressed peaceful demonstrations of the country’s citizens against military rule, which pushed the opposition to switch to armed struggle, the parties to the conflict were so imbued hatred for each other, that they themselves will not be able to agree on peace. Therefore, it is necessary to strengthen the work of ASEAN related to the implementation of the April 2021 common document “ASEAN Five-Point Consensus” on the peaceful resolution of the crisis in Myanmar. This is the last document on Myanmar adopted in ASEAN with the participation of Myanmar itself, since since the spring of 2021, ASEAN has been regularly refusing Myanmar’s military to participate in the bloc’s summits and forums.

Experts suggested that the Special Representative Negotiator calling on Myanmar to implement the decisions on peace talks of all parties to the conflict, as required by the “Consensus”, should be made the ASEAN representative for Myanmar: he is currently acting in the status of representative from the bloc’s chairmanship and not from the whole organization. The experts also spoke in favor of inviting representatives of the ASEAN dialogue partner countries to participate in the negotiations with the Myanmar authorities, primarily those whose opinion is heeded in Naypyidaw: China, Russia, and India.