About 450,000 refugees from Ukraine received temporary asylum in the Czech Republic

PRAGUE, October 18 – RIA Novosti. The Czech Republic has granted temporary asylum to about 450,000 refugees from Ukraine since February 24, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said.

“The Czech Republic hosted the largest number of Ukrainian refugees of all countries in terms of its own population – about 450 thousand. The visas received by them from the Ministry of Internal Affairs give the right not only to live in our country for a year, but also to medical and social insurance, as well as to receive education and work. To date, more than 100,000 refugees from Ukraine have already found work in firms and enterprises,” the prime minister said on Tuesday at a press conference at the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to Fiala, assistance to Ukrainian refugees is provided not only by state bodies of the Czech Republic, but also by many institutions and firms, as well as private individuals. In order for the newly arrived Ukrainians to adapt better and faster in the republic, both the authorities and individual enterprises and foundations opened special free Czech language courses for them.

At the same time, the prime minister announced an increase in illegal migration, mainly due to Syrian citizens traveling through the Balkan countries, Serbia, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic to Western European countries, where many of them have relatives and friends.

Only from the beginning of June to the end of September, more than 10 thousand migrants moved to the Czech Republic through Slovakia, while over the entire past year their number did not exceed 1.3 thousand. In this regard, Fiala noted, the Czech Cabinet was forced to temporarily introduce a border regime on the border with Slovakia.

“But this problem should be solved, of course, at the level of the European Union,” the prime minister stressed.