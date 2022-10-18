Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed an ammunition depot in the province of Idlib

MOSCOW, October 18 – RIA Novosti. The Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed three D-30 artillery guns, three S-60 anti-aircraft guns, an ammunition depot and up to 10 militants involved in shelling the positions of the SAR army in the province of Idlib, said the acting deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in the Syrian Arab Republic Colonel Andrey Boldyrev.

“On October 17, Russian Aerospace Forces strikes near the settlements of Nakhli and Kafer-Ziba in the province of Idlib destroyed three 122-mm D-30 artillery guns, three S-60 anti-aircraft guns, an ammunition depot and up to ten militants of the Hayat Takhshir al-Sham terrorist group. “* involved in the shelling of the positions of the Syrian army,” Andrey Boldyrev said at a briefing.

He added that over the past day in the Idlib de-escalation zone, three shellings were recorded from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group **. One shelling was recorded in the province of Aleppo, one shelling in the province of Idlib, and one shelling in the province of Latakia.

In the province of Aleppo, as a result of artillery shelling carried out by terrorists from the Kafer Hanni region on the positions of government forces in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Urum es-Sughra, one Syrian soldier was killed, three were injured, Boldyrev reports.

*The organization is recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia.

** A terrorist organization banned in Russia.