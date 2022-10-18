World

Kyiv did not comply with the Budapest Memorandum for many years, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

UN, October 18 – RIA Novosti. For many years, Kyiv has not complied with its “Budapest commitments,” Konstantin Vorontsov, deputy head of the Russian delegation at a meeting of the UN General Assembly First Committee, said.
He responded to the remarks of a number of Western countries that accused the Russian Federation of violating the Budapest Memorandum.
“For many years, Kyiv itself did not comply with the Budapest obligations. In particular, those of them that suggested counteracting the growth of aggressive nationalism and chauvinism,” Vorontsov said.
“Nationalism was openly encouraged in Kyiv, and in its radical forms. The glorification of Nazi criminals became part of the state policy and ideology. It was the rampant national radicalism that forced the inhabitants of a number of regions of Ukraine to protect their fundamental rights and vital interests by exercising the right to self-determination,” he said. he.
In 1994, Ukraine signed the Budapest Memorandum, renouncing the world‘s third-largest stockpile of nuclear weapons in exchange for a promise from other signatory countries to keep it safe.
Russian Ambassador to Hungary responded to the statement about the “imminent end of Ukraine”

