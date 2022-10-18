World

In the Poltava, Nikolaev and Odessa regions announced an air alert

MOSCOW, October 18 – RIA Novosti. An air alert was announced in the Poltava, Nikolaev and Odessa regions of Ukraine, local authorities reported.
The authorities of the southern Mykolaiv and Odessa regions of Ukraine announced an air alert in their official Telegram channels. The Poltava regional administration is also warning about the alarm.
Attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure facilities

According to Ukrainian media, the alarm also sounds in Kharkiv, Dnepropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Sumy regions.
The Russian military began to strike at Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge organized by Kyiv. As Russian President Vladimir Putin stated, the explosion on the bridge put Ukraine on a par with the most odious terrorist groups and “it is simply impossible to leave such crimes unanswered.”
Attacks are being made on energy, defense, military command and communications facilities across the country, from Kharkiv and Kyiv to Lvov and Ivano-Frankivsk, causing large-scale power outages.
Putin said on October 14 that the Russian military did not attack all facilities on the territory of Ukraine at once, and then they began to gradually “gain” more.
13:44Special military operation in Ukraine

Russian military inflicted new strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities

