Media: Eurowings canceled about half of flights due to strike

BERLIN, October 18 – RIA Novosti. Eurowings canceled more than half of its flights on Tuesday due to the pilots’ strike, and about half of its 500 flights are expected to be canceled again on Wednesday, German news portal Tagesschau reported.

Earlier, the Vereinigung Cockpit union announced that the pilots of Lufthansa’s subsidiary German airline Eurowings will take part in a three-day strike from Monday.

15:04 Belgian Charleroi Airport cancels flights due to strike

“Today, the pilots’ strike again led to significant restrictions at Germany’s largest airports. At Düsseldorf Airport, according to the airport, 84 out of 160 flights were canceled. At Cologne/Bonn Airport, 35 out of 63 originally scheduled flights were canceled,” the portal notes.

There have also been numerous flight cancellations in Stuttgart, Munich and Hamburg. Approximately every second flight was canceled, which previously affected more than 20,000 passengers. About half of the 500 flights are expected to be canceled again on the third day of the strike, Wednesday, according to a Eurowings spokesperson.

Also, a representative of the union of pilots Vereinigung Cockpit told the publication that the strike is not planned to end ahead of time.

The main demand of the union is to facilitate the work of employees by reducing the maximum flight time and increasing the prescribed hours of rest. Such prescriptions have not changed since 2015, specified in the trade union.

On October 6, around 30,000 passengers on Eurowings flights were already affected by the 24-hour pilot strike.