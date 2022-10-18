Intense drought affects 8 million people in Somalia | News

Report This Content

The representative in Somalia of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Etienne Peterschmitt, declared this Saturday that almost 8,000,000 inhabitants of that country need urgent help to survive the worst drought in the last 40 years. years.

Record 730 deaths from child malnutrition in Somalia

Under the pretext of celebrating World Food Day, Peterschmitt told his colleagues at the United Nations that half of Somalis will suffer from famine if the situation is not reversed.

“Famine prevention begins in rural areas, where food-producing communities are the most affected by the drought,” the official said.

“Four successive seasons of low rainfall in this territory of the Horn of Africa, with a population of more than 15 million inhabitants, cause the death of livestock and the loss of crops,” he explained.

The day before, the humanitarian organization Oxfam International estimated that in the near future one person will die every 36 seconds in the countries of East Africa, say Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia, due to lack of food.

The humanitarian organization Oxfam warned that famine in Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia, caused by the worst drought in the last forty years in the region, will cause around one death every 36 seconds until the end of the year.

– Joaquín López-Dóriga (@lopezdoriga)

October 15, 2022

According to data from the FAO, the world food crisis worsened so far in 2022, going from 282 million to 345 million hungry people.

Specialists agree in pointing to climate change, human conflicts, economic pressures and the sanctions imposed on some countries, as the factors that trigger this situation.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



