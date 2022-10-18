Shooting leaves eight injured at the University of Virginia, USA | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



At least eight people were injured early Sunday morning near the campus of James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, in the eastern United States, when a shooting erupted into a crowd gathered outside an off-campus apartment complex.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Shooting leaves five dead in North Carolina, USA

All of the victims suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to police. Five of the victims were taken to nearby Sentara RMH Medical Center and three others were treated at the University of Virginia Medical Center.

Authorities arrested Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming, 20, on Sunday and charged him with multiple charges.

* Suspect arrested for shooting near JMU that wounded 8 WTOP

* Virginia shooting at outdoor gathering leaves 8 wounded, officials say… pic.twitter.com/3Fa3XxxnBv

— Newspaper Lists�� (@NewspaperLists)

October 17, 2022

Fleming has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated malicious injury, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The victims were between 18 and 27 years old.

“The incident occurred at 92:20 local time, when an unknown individual or individuals fired multiple shots into a crowd at an outdoor gathering,” Harrisonburg police said in a statement.

Police officials said it appeared to be an isolated incident, commenting that “there is not believed to be any threat to the general community at this time.”

“I am grateful for the quick response from all of our first responders and the hard work of our officers to identify a suspect and take him into custody,” said Harrisonburg Police Department Chief Kelley Warner.

“Our work continues on this case as we investigate all aspects of this incident and determine if other individuals were involved. We will ensure that updates are provided to our community as soon as additional information becomes available,” he added.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report